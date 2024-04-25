Much of the Chicago area was waking up to a chilly morning Thursday as freeze warnings and frost advisories continued for some parts. And while the cold snap will soon end and warmer weekend temperatures will move in, so will rain and storms, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning remained in effect until 8 a.m. for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage Counties in Illinois, and Kenosha County in Wisconsin. In those parts, "sub-freezing temperatures" as low as 26 degrees was expected.

In LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, La Porte and Newton County in Indiana, a frost advisory was in effect until 8 a.m.

By Thursday afternoon, skies were expected to turn sunnier and more seasonal temperatures were in the forecast, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Along the lake, temperatures were expected to remain cooler, Roman said.

While Thursday was expected to be dry, an active weather pattern was set to move in by around 11 a.m. Friday with waves of spotty showers and storms, Roman said.

Showers and storms were expected to continue Friday evening, Roman said, with some thunderstorms potentially turning strong or severe.

An active pattern is expected Friday through Monday with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain will be possible along with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High temps are expected to reach the mid 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/P4NlQryHvj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 25, 2024

Friday afternoon and evening, parts to the west, including DeKalb, Kane, Grundy and LaSalle Counties, will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

According to Roman, the main risks associated with Friday's system are gusty damaging winds and the potential for some hail.

Temperatures Friday will remain in the 50s and 60s, Roman said. After that however, a warm-up was expected.

According to Roman, temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s to low 80s. However, waves of showers and storms were expected to remain in the forecast.

Much of Saturday could remain dry, Roman said, though a slight chance for a strong afternoon or evening storm remains in the forecast. Higher rain and storm chances return Sunday afternoon, Roman said, some of which could be on the stronger side.

The active weather pattern was expected to continue into Monday, Roman said.