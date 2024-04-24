Family of toddler killed in Munster fire speaks out on blaze, efforts to save child

The family of a 3-year-old boy killed in a house fire Monday in Northwest Indiana is speaking out on the fatal fire, the family's efforts to save him and what they remember about the toddler.

Mack, named after former Bears star Khalil Mack, had a love for monster trucks and cars and loved the company of his family.

The fatal blaze broke out at a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Lane in Munster just before 11 a.m. Monday morning, officials said.

According to authorities, a three-year-old boy died in the fire, and both his parents were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

His great aunt told NBC Chicago that Mack's last day was a happy one before tragedy struck.

"Mack had just had a wonderful day before at his Sunday school in Indiana. He had a happy morning with his family, picked out his favorite outfit to wear. Happy child, just playing with his toys, near his parents," Sharon Williams said.

Witnesses reported that the toddler's father tried unsuccessfully save him.

“I saw him bolting out of the garage and he fell on the driveway right in front of me. He was covered in ash," neighbor Robert Wojtowich told NBC Chicago. “It makes me wanna cry. I just cannot believe he’s gone.”

Williams said the fire expanded too quickly for his parents to have done anything.

"As soon as the mom smelled smoke, she ran to her child but it had progressed so aggressively, and there was so much smoke, she just couldn’t do anything. A mother's worst nightmare and father’s worst nightmare," Williams said.

Another neighbor, Kim Mullens, said that the young boy, whom some called "Mackie," was a ray of sunshine in their lives.

“He was very special. He was such an adorable little boy," she said. "He called me Gammy!”

Mullens' townhome was connected to that of the victims in the fire, and she too witnessed the boy's father trying to save his son.

“I got goosebumps and my hair is standing up. I’m kind of numb," she said.

Mullens says her pets were saved by firefighters, and while her residence sustained heavy damage, she knows that another family is now left devastated by grief.

“When I heard about Mackie, my problems are nothing compared to theirs. Nothing," she said. "God, my heart goes out to them."