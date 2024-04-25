Illinois tulip farms are making for colorful sights, but rain and storms headed to the Chicago area could dampen your weekend plans to see the festive flowers.

This weekend at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, approximately 600,000 tulips are expected to be in bloom. And in Maple Park, at Kuiper's Family Farm, organizers expected fields to be in "full bloom."

With showers and storms on the way, Saturday may be the best day to spend outside, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

An active weekend weather pattern was set to move in by around 11 a.m. Friday, with waves of spotty showers and storms, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Those showers and storms were expected to continue Friday evening, Roman said, with some thunderstorms potentially turning strong or severe.

An active pattern is expected Friday through Monday with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain will be possible along with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High temps are expected to reach the mid 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/P4NlQryHvj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 25, 2024

Friday afternoon and evening, parts to the west, including DeKalb, Kane, Grundy and LaSalle Counties, will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

According to Roman, the main risks associated with Friday's system are gusty damaging winds and the potential for some hail.

Temperatures Friday will remain in the 50s and 60s, Roman said. After that however, a warm-up was expected.

According to Roman, temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s to low 80s. However, waves of showers and storms were expected to remain in the forecast.

Much of Saturday could remain dry, Roman said, though a slight chance for a strong afternoon or evening storm remains in the forecast. Higher rain and storm chances return Sunday afternoon, Roman said, some of which could be on the stronger side.

The active weather pattern was expected to continue into Monday, Roman said.