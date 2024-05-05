Person shot, runs into popular Hyde Park venue for help

At least two people were shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday morning, with one of the victims running inside a popular music venue for assistance following the attack.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during an incident in the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue at approximately 2:06 a.m.

Following the shooting, the man ran inside The Promontory, where police were summoned to offer assistance, according to a statement from the facility’s management.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and was unable to provide additional details.

Later, a second victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was admitted to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, and was also listed in good condition.

There are no suspects in the shooting, and police are investigating.