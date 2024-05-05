Person shot, runs into popular Hyde Park venue for help

At least two people were shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday morning, with one of the victims running inside a popular music venue for assistance following the attack.
According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during an incident in the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue at approximately 2:06 a.m.
Following the shooting, the man ran inside The Promontory, where police were summoned to offer assistance, according to a statement from the facility’s management.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and was unable to provide additional details.
Later, a second victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was admitted to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, and was also listed in good condition.
There are no suspects in the shooting, and police are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.