Driver charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal crash of Glenbrook South HS senior

A Northbrook man was arrested on a slate of charges, including reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence causing death, after causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old Glenbrook South High School student, police said.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, was arrested on Friday evening for the following alleged crimes, according to police:

Reckless homicide

Aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and reckless driving

DUI, speeding and DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over .08

DUI involving drugs, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

The crash took place just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane in Glenview, according to authorities. Kim, who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang when he struck the Mercedes Marko Niketic was driving, police said.

Kim was traveling "at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner" when he struck the 17-year-old's car near East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane.

Marko died from his injuries at the scene, police stated. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, coming to a halt across a street after hitting a wooden fence, according to authorities.

Marko's passenger, as well Kim and his passenger, were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Kim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. Both passengers in each of the vehicles -- were last listed in critical condition.

According to Glenbrook South High School, the crash occurred just days before Marko's senior prom and three weeks before graduation.

Throughout the week, groups of emotional family and friends visited the crash site, many placing candles, photos and bouquets of flowers at the scene.

"He's one of those people, you meet him, and he's glowing. The most genuine human ever," friend Preston Shute said, holding back tears. "He had a lot of stuff ahead of him. I can't really process it."