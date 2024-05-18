Jury finds Chicago police officer not guilty in girlfriend's 2021 shooting death

A Chicago police officer has been acquitted in the 2021 fatal shooting of a woman who was the mother of his child.

A Cook County jury on Friday found Pierre Tyler, 32, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Andris Wofford.

Prosecutors have said the two had argued over Wofford’s belief that Tyler was married and also had children with the other woman.

A video camera showed Tyler walking into Wofford's home. Neighbors said they heard the two arguing, a “loud muffled bang” and then no further yelling. A camera showed Tyler later leaving the home. Wofford’s body was found the next day. She had been shot in the head.

Tyler testified Friday that Wofford pointed his gun at him and that the weapon fired as he tried to shove it away, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The gun used in the shooting has never been found and Tyler did not call for help or tell anyone about the shooting.

The newspaper reported that a police department spokesperson said Tyler is listed as “inactive” while “on a leave of absence.”