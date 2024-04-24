Nicki Minaj shows love for Chicago pizza during current tour stop

During her tour stop in Chicago, rapper and avowed New Yorker Nicki Minaj publicly admitted some love to the Windy City's side of a storied culinary rivalry.
While New York-style pizza is known to be beloved by locals, Minaj spoke very highly of the pies offered in Chicago.
While it's unclear if Minaj had deep dish pizza or the locally-loved tavern-style thin crust pizza, her praise for Chicago food went beyond pizza.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Minaj, born in Trinidad and Tobago, seemed to be impressed at the extent of the range of food available while in town.
The star plays shows at the United Center on both Wednesday and Thursday nights before continuing her tour Saturday evening at the Target Center in Minneapolis.