Nicki Minaj shows love for Chicago pizza during current tour stop

During her tour stop in Chicago, rapper and avowed New Yorker Nicki Minaj publicly admitted some love to the Windy City's side of a storied culinary rivalry.

While New York-style pizza is known to be beloved by locals, Minaj spoke very highly of the pies offered in Chicago.

Never thought I’d ever say this; and you guys know how much I hate “pandering”…but Chicago just MIGHT…MIGHT…be runner up… to NEW YORK in *hides my face* 🫣 in *whispers & runs away* in pizza 🍕. I’ve been all around the world. Even Italy 🇮🇹 🫣

-Signed a Proud New Yawka 🫣 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 24, 2024

While it's unclear if Minaj had deep dish pizza or the locally-loved tavern-style thin crust pizza, her praise for Chicago food went beyond pizza.

Also, while I’m up here on the podium…they also have some really great *takes a moment* can’t believe I’m saying this. Oh wow. They have some really GREAT Caribbean food as well. *hides face again*. Yup, Trini spots AND Jamaican spots. I-i…🫣



-signed a proud, born Trini

🇹🇹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 24, 2024

Minaj, born in Trinidad and Tobago, seemed to be impressed at the extent of the range of food available while in town.

The star plays shows at the United Center on both Wednesday and Thursday nights before continuing her tour Saturday evening at the Target Center in Minneapolis.