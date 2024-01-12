Winter Storm Live Blog: Thousands without power, heavy snow already reported in Chicago area

Chicago-area residents are waking up to a downright messy morning, as several inches of snow have already fallen across the area.

As a result, a ground stop has been issued at O’Hare International Airport, with more than 600 flights already canceled between the two airports.

Dozens of schools have also altered their learning plans, with some canceling classes altogether and others moving to e-learning.

Here are the latest headlines from across the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

7:42 a.m.: Eye-popping snow totals already reported

It's only been snowing for a matter of hours, but there are already some eye-popping totals reported across the area.

In Sugar Grove, six inches of snow accumulation has already been reported as of 7 a.m. Friday.

DuPage County has been especially hard hit, with 4.5 inches of snow in Clarendon Hills and four inches already reported in Carol Stream.

7:33 a.m.: CPS still open, but hundreds of other schools closed

Hundreds of school cancellations have been reported, but Chicago Public Schools are still open as of 7 a.m., officials say.

"CPS is currently monitoring the weather situation," a message posted to the CPS website said. "Reminder: CPS schools are open unless the District communicates otherwise."

Here is the latest on school closures in the suburbs.

7:25 a.m.: More than 4,000 Customers Without Power in Illinois

Some ComEd customers are already without power due to heavy snow and gusty winds on Friday morning.

According to the utility, 4,413 customers are without power as of 7:20 a.m. Most of those are in Cook County, with 3,763 customers impacted.

Grundy County is reporting approximately 559 customers without power.

If you experience an outage, ComEd says you can report it via their mobile app, or via their website. Do NOT approach crews in the field for estimated restoration times, as they could be working on live equipment.

7:21 a.m.: Ground Stop Extended, More Than 750 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports

According to the FAA, a ground stop has been extended at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport until at least 8 a.m. due to the hazardous conditions.

Officials say that during ground stops, all flights are diverted from the airport, and inbound flights are held at their points of origin.

As a result, hundreds of flights have already been canceled at both airports. As of 7:20 a.m., 575 flights have been canceled at O’Hare, and 175 flights have been canceled at Midway, with more undoubtedly to come.

7:12 a.m.: CTA Halts Bus Service on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The CTA says all of its trains are still operating as normal on Friday morning, but bus service on DuSable Lake Shore Drive has been halted due to the deteriorating conditions.

According to the agency, bus routes #6 (Jackson Park Express), #J14 (Jeffrey Jump), #26 (South Shore Express), #146 (Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express), and #147 (Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express) will all be routed away from the lake.

6:53 a.m.: ‘Consider postponing travel,’ NWS says

With snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches of snow per hour being reported across the area, the National Weather Service is urging residents to consider postponing travel because of hazardous conditions.

If you're out on the roads this morning, you're not going to have a good time. These webcams (courtesy of @IDOT_Illinois & @ILTollway) show conditions that are common across the area with snow-covered roads & visibilities of <= 1/2 mile. Consider postponing travel this morning. pic.twitter.com/ShoofNuoPa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

6:41 a.m.: Snowfall reports show remarkable rates

The National Weather Service’s initial snowfall reports illustrate how rapidly snow is falling in the area.

In Sugar Grove, it started snowing at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, and by the time a report had been received, there were already five inches of snow on the ground, according to an NWS spotter.

In Joliet, 4.1 inches of snow had already been recorded, and in Oswego, 4.3 inches had fallen.

6:35 a.m.: Dozens of School Closures Reported

More than 100 Illinois schools, colleges and daycares reported closures Friday as the entire Chicago area was under a winter storm warning, set to bring significant snowfall, winds gusting as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour, and dangerous travel conditions.

The closures range from schools in nearly every Chicago area county and suburb, including Joliet, Wilmette, Elgin, Forest Park, New Lenox, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, Niles, Midlothian, Tinley Park, Glencoe, McHenry, Arlington Heights and more.

Closures Friday also included dozens libraries, daycare centers and even some businesses.

You can keep up with all the latest closures here.

5:35 a.m.: Ground stop issued at O’Hare

A full ground stop has been ordered at O’Hare International Airport, with flights being held at their airports of origin and flights not being allowed to land in Chicago.

More than 600 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and Midway in the early morning hours.

6:10 a.m.: Latest Snowfall Projections

Snowfall projections are still evolving, but the latest model runs are in agreement that 6-to-12 inches could potentially fall across the area by Saturday afternoon.

You can check the full scope of the snow on our website and app.