Look live: What Millennium Park looks like as snowstorm pummels Chicago

Snow and rain continues to fall across the Chicago area, as a powerful winter storm grips all of Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The morning round brought more than 6 inches of snow to some locations and led to major travel issues and tens of thousands of power outages across the region.

But another round of rain and snow is expected to move in for the afternoon and evening.

During a press conference from emergency officials, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt looked ahead to Friday afternoon's upcoming snow and cold and noted a chilling statistic.

"Limit your time outdoors," Nance-Holt said. "We have not seen cold weather like this since 2019."

In the video above, you can see a live look Millennium Park in Chicago on Friday, Jan. 12 as the winter storm continues.

