Live snow radar: Track weather near you as storm snarls Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather updates can be found here.

The entire Chicago area remains under a winter storm warning as a powerful storm is expected to bring significant snowfall, winds gusting as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour and dangerous travel conditions.

On Friday morning, snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were reported across the area, and the National Weather Service urged residents to consider postponing travel because of hazardous conditions.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport Friday morning due to "snow or ice," thousands were without power and hundreds of Illinois schools, colleges and daycares reported closures.

As the winter system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE