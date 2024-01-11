Winter storm updates: Warnings go into effect overnight, hundreds of school closures reported

The Chicago area will see heavy snow and gusty winds Friday and into Saturday, resulting in numerous winter storm warnings across the region.

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect Friday

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. across the Chicago area, and won’t expire until noon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is expected at times, and wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour are possible on Friday night.

As a winter storm approaches, service technicians and mechanics are sharing several recommendations to help reduce the likelihood of any issues – whether at home or on the road. NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez reports.

Hundreds of Schools Close or Switch to E-Learning

Hundreds of schools will either cancel classes Friday or will transition to e-learning.

A Timeline of How the Storm is Expected to Unfold

Snow is expected to begin overnight across the area, with heavy bursts of accumulation possible during the morning commute across the area.

Rain could occur south of Interstate 80 in the late morning and into the early afternoon, but other areas will continue to see snow throughout the day.

Snow will resume south of I-80, and won’t fully taper off until Saturday, according to forecast models.

Track the Snow With Live Radar

Morning Commute Impacts Could be Significant

If you’re traveling in the morning, expect heavy snow in some spots, with 1-to-2 inches falling per hour. That snowfall is expected to cause a challenge for crews trying to clear roadways, so drivers are asked to use extreme caution behind the wheel.

Here Are the Latest Snowfall Projections

Just how much will it snow?

While the highest projected totals are north and west of the city of Chicago, many other areas will see significant accumulations as well.

