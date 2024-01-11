Illinois schools report closures, e-learning ahead of next Chicago winter snowstorm

As many as four Chicago area schools have already reported they are planning to close or switch to e-learning Friday as a powerful winter storm is expected to arrive overnight.

The Emergency Closing Center, District 109 in Indian Springs and Brookwood District 167 in Glenwood moved to e-learning for Friday. St. Anastasia, a private school in Waukegan, will be closed Friday, the ECC reported, as will the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

The ECC also reported all locations of Joliet Junior College will move to e-learning Friday and Saturday because of the impending weather.

"Due to winter weather conditions, JJC will be open for virtual services only on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13," a Facebook post from the school read.

In a post on their website, Chicago Public Schools said "if heavy snow or extreme cold make it dangerous for students to travel to and from school, CPS may need to cancel classes."

Here's how to check if your child's school is closed

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

Winter storm watch soon goes into effect

Thursday night and Friday morning, a winter storm watch will go into effect for the entire Chicago area, with wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and heavy snow possible as the weekend approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, that watch will go into effect in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties on Thursday night. McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, will go under the watch at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

All counties will be under the watch until 12 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS officials.

The main threats with the storm will be snow accumulations, which could exceed six inches in some locations.

The other threat will be the wind, with ferocious wind gusts in excess of 40-to-50 miles per hour causing blowing snow and “blizzard conditions” in some locations, according to NWS officials.

After that, the coldest air of the season -- or perhaps the last five years -- is expected to move in, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with days-long wind chills as low as -30.

"The coldest air of the season is expected to arrive towards Sunday and into next week, the NWS said. "The coldest wind chills during this time may fall below -30 °F at times, especially Sunday and Monday nights!"

Wind chills are expected to be between -20 and -30 Sunday through Wednesday, Jeanes said, along with wind gusts of between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

According to Jeanes, this could set the stage for those days to be the coldest Chicago has seen in five years.