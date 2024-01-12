chicago snowstorm

School closures: More than 100 Chicago-area schools, libraries closed amid winter storm

Dozens of schools and libraries across the Chicago area, including in Lake, Cook, DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, Kendall Counties were closed Friday

By NBC Chicago Staff

More than 100 Illinois schools, colleges and daycares reported closures Friday as the entire Chicago area was under a winter storm warning, set to bring significant snowfall, winds gusting as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour, and dangerous travel conditions.

The closures range from schools in nearly every Chicago area county and suburb, including Joliet, Wilmette, Elgin, Forest Park, New Lenox, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, Niles, Midlothian, Tinley Park, Glencoe, McHenry, Arlington Heights and more.

Closures Friday also included dozens libraries, daycare centers and even some business.

As of 4:30 a.m., a message posted to the Chicago Public Schools website said the following:

"CPS is currently monitoring the weather situation. Reminder: CPS schools are open unless the District communicates otherwise."

Here's how to check if your child's school is closed

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list of Chicago school closings.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

