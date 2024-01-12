chicago snowstorm

Ground stop issued at O'Hare due to storm; more than 700 flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway

The O'Hare ground stop wasn't expected to lift until at least 7:15 a.m. Friday, the FAA said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Editor's Note: We're tracking the winter storm all day. You can find our latest, up-to-date weather story here.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport at 5:35 a.m. Friday morning due to "snow or ice", an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to officials, no flights will be allowed to enter or leave the airport until at least 8 a.m.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, more than 700 flights were canceled across O'Hare and Midway International Airports, FlyChicago.com reported, with the majority of those cancellations at O'Hare.

School Closures

More than 100 Illinois schools, colleges and daycares reported closures Friday as the entire Chicago area was under a winter storm warning, set to bring significant snowfall, winds gusting as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour, and dangerous travel conditions.

The closures range from schools in nearly every Chicago area county and suburb, including Joliet, Wilmette, Elgin, Forest Park, New Lenox, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, Niles, Midlothian, Tinley Park, Glencoe, McHenry, Arlington Heights and more.

Closures Friday also included dozens libraries, daycare centers and even some businesses.

Here's how to check if your child's school is closed

24/7 Chicago News Stream: Watch NBC 5 Free Wherever You Are

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list of Chicago school closings.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

Are Chicago Public Schools Closed?

As of 4:30 a.m., a message posted to the Chicago Public Schools website said the following:

"CPS is currently monitoring the weather situation. Reminder: CPS schools are open unless the District communicates otherwise."

This article tagged under:

chicago snowstormChicago WeatherO'Hare Airport
