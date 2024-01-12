Editor's Note: We're tracking the winter storm all day. You can find the latest weather updates in our winter storm live blog here.

A powerful winter storm is already having big impacts on electricity in the Chicago area, with thousands of customers without power.

As of 9:15 a.m., 96,849 ComEd customers are without power, with the majority located in Cook County.

Here are the latest numbers from the utility:

Cook County – 72,484

DeKalb: 216

DuPage County – 9,111

Grundy County – 198

Kane County – 381

Lake County – 10,835

McHenry County - 57

Will County – 3,519

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. According to the company:

You can check the ComEd power outage map here.

Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Public safety is paramount. ComEd offers the following tips and information encourage customers to stay safe following severe weather:

If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage.

We will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

