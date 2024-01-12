Editor's Note: We're tracking the winter storm all day. You can find our latest, up-to-date weather story here.

Hundreds of schools, colleges, daycare centers, libraries and more across Illinois were closed Friday due to a powerful winter storm that had already dumped multiple inches of snow across the city and suburbs, with as much as a foot of snow expected to fall in some parts by Saturday afternoon.

The closures range from schools in nearly every Chicago area county and suburb, including Joliet, Wilmette, Elgin, Forest Park, New Lenox, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, Niles, Midlothian, Tinley Park, Glencoe, McHenry, Arlington Heights and more.

As of 7 a.m., Chicago Public Schools remained open.

"CPS is currently monitoring the weather situation," a message posted to the CPS website said. "Reminder: CPS schools are open unless the District communicates otherwise."

Here's how to check if your child's school is closed

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list of Chicago school closings.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

‘Consider postponing travel,’ NWS says

With snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches of snow per hour being reported across the area, the National Weather Service is urging residents to consider postponing travel because of hazardous conditions.

Additionally, the NWS snowfall reports illustrate how rapidly snow is falling in the area.

In Sugar Grove, it started snowing at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, and by the time a report had been received, there were already five inches of snow on the ground, according to an NWS spotter.

In Joliet, 4.1 inches of snow had already been recorded, and in Oswego, 4.3 inches had fallen.