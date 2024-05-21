ComEd

Thousands without power in northern Illinois as severe storms loom

Gusty winds were already causing outages late Tuesday afternoon

Power lines in field
NOTE: For the most up-to-date outage reports, visit ComEd's website.

The Chicago area is at an “enhanced’ risk of severe weather on Tuesday night, but gusty winds out ahead of the storms are already causing serious issues, with thousands left without electricity.

According to ComEd, more than 5,300 customers were without power as of 6:50 p.m. as gusty winds buffeted the region, sometimes exceeding 40 miles per hour.

More than 2,000 of those were located in Winnebago County, but more than 1,000 were without power in Cook County.

Nearly 1,000 more were without power in LaSalle County, according to officials.

The utility says it is taking steps to shore up the grid, and has positioned crews to deal with outages as the night progresses.

Outages are expected to continue throughout the night as strong-to-severe thunderstorms, packing gusty winds and frequent lightning, will roll through the Chicago area.

The gusty winds also led to dust storm warnings in central Illinois, and also caused blowing dust on area roadways in Chicago’s western suburbs.

The winds are expected to ease after the cold front moves through the area Wednesday morning, with cooler temperatures arriving behind it.

