Interactive radar: Track conditions in your community as a snowstorm approaches Chicago

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather updates can be found here.

A powerful snowstorm is expected to move into the Chicago area overnight, bringing strong wind gusts, the potential for more than one foot of snow and possible blizzard-like conditions.

Those planning on leaving home are being asked to reconsider, with officials saying travel will likely be "very difficult to impossible."

