Interactive radar: Track conditions in your community as a snowstorm approaches Chicago

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather updates can be found here.

A powerful snowstorm is expected to move into the Chicago area overnight, bringing strong wind gusts, the potential for more than one foot of snow and possible blizzard-like conditions.

Those planning on leaving home are being asked to reconsider, with officials saying travel will likely be "very difficult to impossible."

As the winter system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

