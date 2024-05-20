2 injured when cranes topple at Rockford-area construction site: authorities

Two construction workers were injured on Monday afternoon when the cranes they were operating toppled over at a worksite in a Rockford suburb, authorities said.

At around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a building under construction near the Hennning campus along Alpine Road in Machesney Park, according to NBC affiliate WREX. A community of around 24,000 residents, Machesney Park is approximately 7 miles northeast of downtown Rockford.

Three cranes were in operation, with one worker inside each, when they fell over, Chief John Berjeron with the Roscoe Fire Department said at a news conference. Two of the operators, both men in their 30s, were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The person operating the third crane, lso a man in his 30s, refused treatment.

Firefighters stated that the collapse caused all steel and I-beams at the site to come down and damaged multiple vehicles at the site. All three of the cranes were approximately 30 to 40 feet up in the air when the incident occurred, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if wind was a factor in the collapse.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was responding to the incident Monday afternoon.