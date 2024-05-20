Construction progresses on new exhibits at the Shedd Aquarium. Here's a sneak peek in photos

Chicagoans and visitors waiting to see the newest spaces at the Shedd Aquarium received a promising update on Monday.

In a rare move, the aquarium released photos showing the progress of construction at the Wonder of Water and Amazon Rising exhibits, which are slated to open later this year.

The projects began in 2023 as part of a $500-million-dollar makeover dubbed "experience evolution," which the Shedd touted as the "most significant physical transformation of its lakeside home in recent history."

Situated in arguably the aquarium's most prominent space - its iconic rotunda - will be the Water of Wonder. Guests will be able to experience the beauty and diversity of aquatic life by walking between towering saltwater and freshwater habitats, according to a news release from the Shedd. On one side, they'll see vibrant and colorful corals, while a planted freshwater habitat will be visible on the other.

Due to its location, the gallery will "set the tone for the awe-inspiring nature found throughout the aquarium."

Amazon Rising will be much different.

It will serve as home to Beatrix an 11-foot-long green anaconda, whose species considered one of the largest snakes in the world. Visitors will actually have the chance to see animal care experts feed some of the exhibit's other residents - three 6-foot-long arapaima, one of the world’s largest freshwater fish.

The Amazon-centric exhibit will also include a real-time LED output that will track eels’ discharge and allow visitors to "uncover how electric eels use both low and high voltage electric discharges to explore their environment, communicate and hunt," according to the news release.

Changes aren't just happening to the exhibits.

The Shedd is transforming its arrival experience, which will include new entry and security technology to make "guest entry quick and efficient."

Guests will also have more choices on where to start their visit -- as the result of a new atrium. Also in the works are nature exploration gardens, which will be open to all guests on the Museum campus, plus a new trellis and ticketing pavilion.

The evolution is expected to be completed by 2027, according to the aquarium.

The Shedd released these photos of how the work is shaping up: