Cameras, citations could be used to enforce parking bans on highways near O'Hare

Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow the Illinois Tollway to utilize cameras to help issue tickets for drivers who park their vehicles on the shoulders of highways near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The legislation, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would aim to increase driver safety near the airport and to discourage motorists from parking their vehicle on the shoulders near O’Hare.

It is now on the desk of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and would become effectively immediately upon his signature.

“O’Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country,” Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement. “With thousands of cars coming through daily, obstructions on the roadway present a threat to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

According to the text of HB 5408, the bill prohibits drivers from stopping or standing their vehicles on shoulders of highways within a one-half mile radius of the eastern entrance to the airport. It also applies to the intersection of Interstates 90 and 294, according to the text of the bill.

Anyone in violation of that law would be subject to citation and a fine of $100. The bill would also allow for the installation of cameras by the Illinois Tollway Authority to capture images of cars in violation of the law, with lawmakers citing a need for prudence in assigning officers to areas around the airport.

“Countless drivers have been parking on the shoulders of these roadways awaiting traveler arrivals instead of using the conveniently located cell phone lots within the airport property,” Illinois State Rep. Brad Stephens said. “We can’t station officers in these areas to address this safety issue, as it’s not an efficient use of manpower.”