Another wave of accumulating snow, dangerous travel still to come Friday

While a snowstorm wreaked havoc across the Chicago area Friday morning, a second wave is still expected to hit for many, with more snowfall accumulations and the potential for even blizzard-like conditions for some.

The morning round brought more than 6 inches of snow to some locations and led to major travel issues and tens of thousands of power outages across the region.

The bulk of the snowfall began to subside later Friday morning, with some locations seeing a transition from snow to rain.

But another round of rain and snow is expected to move in for the afternoon and evening.

With that round, areas north and northwest of Chicago are likely to see the biggest impacts, with up to 6 inches of additional accumulation still possible, combined with dangerous wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Several counties remain under a winter storm warning through Saturday, including McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Lake, and northern and central Cook counties. The warning remains in effect until noon Saturday and warns of 3 to 5 inches of additional accumulation expected.

The conditions could again make travel dangerous across the area, regardless of snow totals, with high winds likely leading to blowing snow and dropping temperatures potentially making for icy roads in some spots.

According to the National Weather Service, the greatest travel impacts will be through the early evening hours "primarily for areas north of I-80."

Hazardous travel continues due to snow covered roads and periods of reduced visibility. The greatest travel impacts through early PM will be primarily for areas north of I-80 while southern areas will begin to see a transition to rain. Check roads before traveling! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NMs30o1lbN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

As the day goes on, the NWS warned travelers to expect "downright dangerous travel conditions" across much of the area, especially in Northern Illinois during the morning and evening commutes as the snow continues to ramp up.

Any rain changes back to snow later this afternoon and the wind gets stronger again.

Other parts of the Chicago area will be under a winter weather advisory, particularly for areas south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana.

LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory through noon Saturday. The advisory also takes effect in Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the alert warns.

"A snowy 24 hours is expected," NBC 5 Meteolrogist Alicia Roman said.

MORE: School closures: More than 100 Chicago-area schools, libraries closed amid winter storm

"Bursts" of heavy snow to the west began occurring overnight and into Friday morning, especially in counties to the west. That was expected to continue through the morning commute, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Later Friday morning, locations south of Interstate I-80 and potentially near Lake Michigan are expected to see snow transition to rain, with precipitation across the area getting lighter before conditions worsen later in the day.

The precipitation is expected to pick back up around or after 2 p.m. as wind gusts of 30 mph, possibly even higher, kick in.

Here’s a timeline of expected winter weather impacts through Sunday, with a major winter storm causing dangerous travel through early Saturday, followed by the arrival of the first bitterly cold air mass of the season. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/S4zLRSxs37 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

Heavy snow areawide is likely for the evening commute, though lower snowfall totals are likely along the Lakefront. The largest snowfall totals are expected to fall after 5 p.m. and into the overnight hours as temperatures continue to drop.

According to the NWS, near-zero visibility, snow covered roads and dangerous travel can be expected Friday night and overnight with winds expected to gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

By Saturday evening, the snow is expected to taper.

Wind chills will drop to -20 and -30 degrees Sunday through Wednesday, with 20-30 mph wind gusts expected. These temperatures will mark the coldest days seen in the city since the end of January 2019.

The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking this forecast as it develops. Stay tuned for updates as each system approaches.