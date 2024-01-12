Timing: When will the next wave of snow arrive and how long will it last?

Editor's Note: We're keeping track of live storm updates, including the latest on road conditions and snow totals here.

The snow isn't over yet in the Chicago area, but when can you expect the second wave and how long will it last?

The first round of snow may have ended across much of the area, but dangerous conditions are still in store for the afternoon and evening hours, though timing for the expected snow has shifted from what it was Friday morning.

Here's a look at what to expect throughout the day and beyond as another round nears:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

2-5 p.m.

"Rain and a rain/snow mix will continue for much of the area through the afternoon before a transition back to all snow areawide," the NWS reported.

Any rain that developed after the morning snow will change back to snow later Friday as the wind gets stronger, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Several counties remain under a winter storm warning, including McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Lake, and northern and central Cook counties, where 3 to 5 inches of additional accumulation is expected.

Precipitation has transitioned to rain south of I-90 with a rain/snow mix north of I-90. Rain and a rain/snow mix will continue for much of the area through the afternoon before a transition back to all snow areawide occurs this evening. pic.twitter.com/7Z1ni2P29b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

5 p.m.-10 p.m.

The largest snowfall totals are expected to fall after 5 p.m. and into the overnight hours as temperatures continue to drop.

With this round, areas north and northwest of Chicago are likely to see the biggest impacts, with up to 6 inches of additional accumulation still possible, combined with dangerous wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

The conditions could again make travel dangerous across the area, regardless of snow totals, with high winds likely leading to blowing snow and dropping temperatures potentially making for icy roads in some spots.

According to the National Weather Service, the greatest travel impacts will be through the early evening hours "primarily for areas north of I-80."

Hazardous travel continues due to snow covered roads and periods of reduced visibility. The greatest travel impacts through early PM will be primarily for areas north of I-80 while southern areas will begin to see a transition to rain. Check roads before traveling! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NMs30o1lbN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

The NWS warned travelers to expect "downright dangerous travel conditions" across much of the area, especially in northern Illinois during the evening commute as the snow continues to ramp up.

Other parts of the Chicago area will be under a winter weather advisory, particularly for areas south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana.

A winter weather advisory also takes effect at 9 p.m. for Kankakee, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois are also under a winter weather advisory. The advisory begins for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana at 11 p.m., however.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the alert warns.

MORE: School closures: More than 100 Chicago-area schools, libraries closed amid winter storm

"A snowy 24 hours is expected," NBC 5 Meteolrogist Alicia Roman said.

The entire Chicago area was under a winter storm warning Friday, with some counties already seeing heavy and wet “bursts” of snow as a powerful winter snowstorm began to take hold across all of Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Overnight into Saturday

Some areas will snow continue throughout the overnight hours before it begins to taper Saturday morning.

Colder air will move in during this frame, leading to potentially icy conditions.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are scheduled to expire at noon Saturday.

Sunday

Wind chills will drop to -20 and -30 degrees Sunday through Wednesday, with 20-30 mph wind gusts expected. These temperatures will mark the coldest days seen in the city since the end of January 2019.

Latest information on the Chicago snowstorm

You can find our latest stories on the Chicago snowstorm below:

Live snow radar map : Track weather near you as storm snarls Chicago area

Illinois winter road conditions : Buses rerouted, crashes reported and more

Power outages: Tens of thousands of ComEd customers without power amid winter storm

Flights canceled: Ground delay at O'Hare, thousands of flights canceled across Chicago airports

School closures: More than 100 schools closed across Illinois

The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking this forecast as it develops. Stay tuned for updates as each system approaches.