How to volunteer at the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is inching closer, but it's not too late to sign up to volunteer for the annual race.

There are still race day opportunities available for the June event, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

A number of options are available for those interested in helping out, including course marshals, finish line volunteers, green team members, information team members and start corral assistance.

Those who are interested in volunteering will need to register by 11:59 p.m. CT on June 2.

The volunteer opportunities do have age limitations, with some requiring volunteers to be at least 14 years old and others requiring 18 years or older.

Here are descriptions for each role available:

Course Marshal

Course marshals ensure the course stays clear of spectator and vehicle traffic, and act as a source of information about the event and surrounding area. Course marshals will check in at a designated location within the respective neighborhood.

Finish Line

Volunteers will have the opportunity to congratulate runners as they distribute items at the finish line, such as food, water, Nuun Hydration or iced towels.

Green Team

Join the excitement at the finish line on the green team! Volunteers will assist runners to correctly recycle and compost specific products distributed by the event such as water bottles, beer cups, Nuun Hydration cups, banana peels and food. This is a hands-on position and requires outgoing volunteers energized to make a difference!

Information Team

Assist race participants, spectators and other volunteers by providing general information, answering questions about the event and giving directions to key destinations in Garfield Park.

Start Corrals

Join the excitement at the start line by regulating access to the start corrals and assisting with the forward progress of participants through the corrals.

The half marathon is slated to take place on June 9, taking runners on a tour of Chicago's West Side.