Golf dome in Frankfort collapses as snowstorm pummels the Chicago area

By Matt Stefanski

A golf dome in south suburban Frankfort collapsed on Friday afternoon when a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the Chicago area.

The roof of the SPG Green Garden Country Club's indoor driving range balloon dome began to slump after the area saw rain, heavy snow and wind, according to Fire Chief Sean Fierce of the Frankfort Fire Protection District. A lightpole inside the dome punctured the roof, causing it to "burst like popping a balloon," Fierce said.

No injuries was reported. The dome was deemed unusable following the collapse.

