Chicago area braces for ‘near-blizzard conditions' beginning late Friday night

Chicagoans were advised to prepare for "near-blizzard conditions" as a snowstorm thrashing the Midwest threatened the region with intense wind gusts, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service, in a post on the social media platform X, encouraged drivers to postpone travel, if at all possible, beginning late Friday night through Saturday morning. Gusty winds between 40 to 50 miles per hour are likely beginning after 10 p.m. as the winter storm moves into the region.

Blowing snow and gusty winds could lead to reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions, with the worst expected north of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

While "near-blizzard conditions" are possible, a blizzard warning hasn't been issued for the Chicago area, though one could be put in place if conditions intensify. A warning, however, was issued for northern Iowa and multiple Illinois counties in the Quad Cities area at around 5 p.m., with forecasters saying blowing and drifting snow could make travel "very difficult and dangerous."

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Lake County, as well as central and northern Cook County, through noon on Saturday. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow are likely, with the highest numbers anticipated near the Illinois-Wisconsin stateline. Wind gusts exceeding 45 miles per hour are possible, according to the NWS.

After a short lull in precipitation, snow showers will start back up tonight. Winds will also begin to ramp up with wind gusts of 40-50 mph resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Use caution if you are out traveling! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/G8vQOFYwKX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 13, 2024

As the next round of snow approaches, a number of communities are still cleaning up from this morning's snowfall.

The earlier round brought more than 6 inches of snow to some locations and led to major travel issues and tens of thousands of power outages across the region. The bulk of the snowfall began to subside later in the morning, with some locations seeing a transition from snow to rain before a brief lull.

The snow will likely move out on Saturday morning, but soon after that, the extreme cold will take hold. The region will see the coldest weather in the past five years, with wind chill values slated to plunge to 30 degrees below zero, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Brutally cold temperatures will persist for several days and won't let up until the middle of next week. The National Weather Service has urged residents to bundle up, explaining wind chills can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

Come Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the double digits, with a high of around 18 degrees expected during the daytime.