After an epic day for Team USA at the Men's Artistic Gymnastics team final, the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team led by Simone Biles will look to earn big at the Women's Artistic Gymnastics team final Tuesday.

The team final, set for Tuesday morning, is the same competition Biles -- who fought a calf injury earlier in the week -- skipped in Tokyo, citing concerns with her safety and prompting an international discussion on mental health. The individual all-around is Thursday, where Biles and teammate Sunisa Lee — the Tokyo gold medalist with Biles sidelined — will become the first pair of Olympic all-around champions to square off in an all-around final.

Tuesday's women's Gymnastics team final will see competitions in bars, beam, floor and vault. Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

In the first rotation, Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will compete in vault. In the second rotation, Chiles, Biles and Sunisa Lee will compete on the uneven bars.

The third rotation will see Chiles, Lee and Biles on the balance beam, and the fourth rotation will see Lee, Chiles and Biles return to the mat for the floor exercise.

Jonathan Owens, Biles' husband -- who is a Safety for the Chicago Bears -- is expected to be in attendance.

The only unexpected tweak to the lineup is on floor, where 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey will sit. Carey, who will vault, struggled on floor during qualifying and said afterward she is dealing with an illness.

Hezly Rivera, at 16 the youngest member of the five-woman team, is not scheduled to compete. Rivera was part of the lineup on bars and beam during qualifying, though her scores on each event were dropped from the team total.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

Events will be aired live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime, at 7 p.m. Events will also be streaming on Peacock.

What time does U.S. Women's Gymnastics start Tuesday?

All times listed below are CT.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock. The event consists of vault, bars, beam and floor. Here's the order:

Vault: Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Simone Biles

Bars: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Suni Lee

Beam: Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Simone Biles

Floor: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles

Full U.S Women's Gymnastics Competition Schedule

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Where to watch women's gymnastics on TV and streaming

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Biles set to perform new skill at 2024 Olympics

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation last week, according to NBC Olympics.

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

If she completes it, she could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points, a feat that would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event.

Biles currently has skills named after her on vaults, beam and floor. The new skill would mark her sixth, but the first in the uneven bars.

See the new skill here.