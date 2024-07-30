Paul Juda nearly brought to tears after final performance in men's gymnastics team medal event

NOTE: Spoiler alerts below. Men's gymnastics team final will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Paul Juda's emphatic reactions have taken over social media as he competed in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but one moment in particular brought even more emotion.

Juda, whose unexpected performance has exceeded expectations in Paris and led him to take on a greater role with his team, has been credited for his infectious joy and celebratory reactions after each and every event -- for himself and for his teammates.

But in his last event in the team final Monday, Juda knew the stakes were high.

Team USA was looking to medal in the men's all-around for the first time since 2008 and to do it, they needed near-perfection.

There was no room for error -- and Juda understood the assignment.

US men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year Olympic drought Monday by getting to the podium and securing a bronze medal.

He finished his pommel horse routine in a big way, ending not with his traditional excitement, but with a sight of relief. He was brought to near tears as the crowd roared and he headed back to the sidelines with his teammates.

The U.S. men went on to win bronze and secure their spot in U.S. Olympic history.

Their stunning performance had the crowd in the arena roaring, many chanting "USA" as each and every member of the young team nailed their routines.

The team is made up of Juda, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik. They finished with a score of 257.793, narrowly falling below China and Japan, widely considered top medal favorites for the event, but who both suffered major falls.

Juda, a 23-year-old Deerfield native, managed to flawlessly complete a critical vault routine for Team USA, before executing a solid routine on bars and floor and end with his pommel horse display.

But this won't be the end of the Olympic road for Juda, who now heads into a challenge he never anticipated he'd face in Paris -- the individual all-around.

After a stellar performance Saturday, Juda became one of the two US. contenders for the individual all-around medals, topping U.S. star and teammate Brody Malone, who suffered numerous falls and shattered his chances at individual medals in what was expected to be an inspiring and incredible comeback following a devastating injury.

“Of course I'm upset with myself,” Malone said. “But at the same time, I'm extremely happy for Fred and Paul. I know they're going to crush it.”

When does men's gymnastics compete next at the Olympics?

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC 5, and streaming on Peacock. Paul Juda and Fredrick Richard will compete.

Remaining men's gymnastics schedule includes:

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 9:24 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5a and streaming on Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 4:45 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 6:33 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock.

Paul Juda went viral for his emotional reaction to making the U.S. Olympic team. But now, he's setting his sights much higher and looking to put USA Men's Gymnastics back on the podium. The suburban Chicago native opens up in multiple raw interviews where he talks about Olympic Trials, his road to Paris, his family and more