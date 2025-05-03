A blockbuster title fight is in the cards for Saturday night, as Canelo Álvarez will take on William Scull for the super-middleweight championship.

The two boxers will square off to unify five different titles in the weight class, with Álvarez, arguably the sport’s biggest star, seeking to win back the International Boxing Federation championship he was required to vacate due to not defending it against Scull.

Scull captured that title in October, and now Álvarez is aiming to win it back on a big stage in Saudi Arabia, where the fight will take place early Sunday morning local time.

Here’s what you need to know about the fight.

Who is Canelo fighting on Saturday?

Álvarez will be defending his WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight titles against William Scull, who is the current IBF super-middleweight champion.

For those unfamiliar with boxing, super-middleweight is a weight class that sits between middleweight and light-heavyweight, with boxers required to weigh between 160 and 168 pounds at their weigh-in.

Scull has racked up an impressive record as a professional, going a perfect 23-0 in those bouts. He won the vacant IBF supper-middleweight title in October by defeating Vladimir Shishkin by unanimous decision during a fight in Germany.

Álvarez had held the belt before it was stripped from him due to his failure to defend it against Scull, and is now seeking to reunify the super-middleweight titles in a battle against the undefeated Scull.

Álvarez has not lost a bout since 2022 and has a career record of 62-2-2, winning his last five fights via unanimous decision.

What time will the Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight start?

With four other bouts on the main card, the main event of the evening likely won’t start until at least 10 p.m. Central time, though that time could change based on how long the other fights take.

How can I watch the fight?

The card for the fights begins at 6 p.m. Central time/2 a.m. Riyadh time.

For those who want to watch the festivities, the fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view, with a price tag of $60.

What other bouts are on the card?

In addition to the Canelo vs. Scull showdown for the super-middleweight title, there are four other fights, including a pair of middleweight fights between Brayan Leon and Aaron Guerrero, along with Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina.

Badou Jack and Ryan Rozicki will fight for the WBC Cruiserweight title, and Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia will compete in a super-middleweight bout.

How much is Álvarez making from the fight?

According to the Associated Press, Álvarez signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, a series of cultural and sporting events held in Saudi Arabia. If his four fights each go the full 12 rounds, he would stand to make $400 million.

Riyadh Season also has deals with other entities, most notably WWE, the UFC, and various soccer tournaments, including the Supercoppa Italiana.