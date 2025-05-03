Real ID

Don't have a Real ID? Here are 3 things you can use instead

The Real ID deadline is just days away. Here are three options of what to use at the airport if you don't have one

By Grace Erwin

Signs in airport
Getty Images

The Real ID deadline is just days away. Starting May 7, travelers will need a Real ID to fly.

And while many have their new identification already, some still don't.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

So what can you use at the airport if you don't have a Real ID? Here are three options.

U.S. Passport or foreign government-issued passport

Travelers can use a passport to get through security. A valid U.S. passport or foreign government issued passport is considered compliant.

If you have a passport, you don't need to rush to get a Real ID as a separate form of identification.

Permanent resident card

Local

Cicero 40 mins ago

Man arrested for 2016 Cicero murder after 9 years: police

O'Hare Airport 1 hour ago

American Airlines adds new flight destinations out of O'Hare Airport for winter

A permanent resident card will also allow you to fly. The TSA said this serves as a valid identification for proof of identity and is considered compliant under Real ID guidelines.

DHS trusted traveler card

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Trusted traveler" cards issued by the Department of Homeland Security are also valid forms of identification. This includes Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST and ABTC.

For the full list of compliant forms of identification, see TSA's website.

This article tagged under:

Real ID
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us