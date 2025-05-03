The Real ID deadline is just days away. Starting May 7, travelers will need a Real ID to fly.

And while many have their new identification already, some still don't.

So what can you use at the airport if you don't have a Real ID? Here are three options.

U.S. Passport or foreign government-issued passport

Travelers can use a passport to get through security. A valid U.S. passport or foreign government issued passport is considered compliant.

If you have a passport, you don't need to rush to get a Real ID as a separate form of identification.

Permanent resident card

A permanent resident card will also allow you to fly. The TSA said this serves as a valid identification for proof of identity and is considered compliant under Real ID guidelines.

DHS trusted traveler card

"Trusted traveler" cards issued by the Department of Homeland Security are also valid forms of identification. This includes Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST and ABTC.

For the full list of compliant forms of identification, see TSA's website.