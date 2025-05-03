Television

‘The Bear' showrunner drops hint on season 4 release date

We knew "The Bear" would be returning to our screens in June, but showrunner Joanna Calo just dropped more detail on when it will come out

By NBC Chicago Staff

We knew "The Bear" would be returning to our screens in June, but showrunner Joanna Calo just dropped more detail on when it will come out.

During a red carpet interview with Omelete during the premiere of Marvel's "Thunderbolts," Calo said the fourth season will debut in mid-June.

The highly acclaimed series follows chef Carmy Berzatto, played by actor Jeremy Allen White, as he navigates the loss of his brother and the opening of a high-end restaurant in Chicago. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

Last season followed the cast as "The Bear" restaurant aimed to find its footing but left off on a cliffhanger for fans following their first big review.

Now, fans are one step closer to knowing exactly when they can expect the newest season.

