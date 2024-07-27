WATCH: Paul Juda has the best reaction to nailing pommel routine

NOTE: Spoiler alert below. Men's gymnastics qualifications will air again in primetime starting at 7 p.m. on NBC 5

Suburban gymnastics star Paul Juda made quite the splash in his debut at the 2024 Olympics, but it wasn't just his incredible performance that had everyone talking.

It was also his joy and excitement after every success.

In a shocking turn of events, Deerfield's Juda could take on a new role for Team USA in men's gymnastics after his stellar performance and a series of disappointing errors from team leader Brody Malone.

The suburban Chicago native nailed his routines during the men's qualification round Saturday in Paris, topping Malone, who was expected to be the team's biggest medal contender.

The U.S. arrived in Paris believing it had a legitimate chance to medal in the team competition for the first time since earning a bronze in Beijing 16 years ago.

Juda could now be at the heart of that effort.

Juda, who went viral for his reaction to making the team during the U.S. trials last month, was fired up after his performances, excitedly reacting to each finish with a cheer or a fist pump in the air.

In an interview shortly after his finish, he called it the "experience of lifetime" and said his "heart was racing."

The 23-year-old had an all-around total of 82.865, which was fourth among early qualifiers, trailing only Richard and Great Britain's Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser.

But Juda's main priority entering Paris was his team - and that's where it stayed despite his individual success.

Now he has the chance for even more, but his focus remains on his team.

"All I can think about is team right here ... This is American culture, brother love... we bonded and today we showed."