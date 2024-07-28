Simone Biles set to perform new skill at 2024 Olympics, could make history

Simone Biles is set to do something that has never been done before at the 2024 Olympics. If she succeeds, it will mark more than just history made.

Despite being seen limping on the sidelines after making her Olympic debut, Biles has continued to compete with force at the 2024 Games.

It remains unclear if she'll attempt the skill during her bar routine in women's gymnastics qualifications, especially with a potential pain point.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation last week, according to NBC Olympics.

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

If she completes it, she could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points, a feat that would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event.

Biles currently has skills named after her on vaults, beam and floor. The new skill would mark her sixth, but the first in the uneven bars.

See the new skill here:

Biles made headlines during the 2020 competition when she discovered she had the twisties and withdrew from the team final and individual all-around to focus on her mental health. She bounced back before competition ended, though, and walked away with a bronze medal in the balance beam to go along with silver in the team event.

After a two-year hiatus, Biles, 27, proved to be just as dominant in her 2023 return to the international stage as she was at her first Olympics in 2016. She won the individual all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in October and breezed through last month's U.S. Olympic trials.

Now her sights are set on an Olympic performance unlike any other.

Gymnastics is traditionally one of the most popular of the Games, but seeing Biles make her return will undoubtedly raise the stakes this year.

Biles is slated to make her first appearance at the 2024 Olympics Sunday.

Her Chicago Bears-player husband will be in attendance at the Games to cheer her on. He told reporters in Chicago Thursday that he's excited for Biles to have her moment.

"I just think about, how did I get so lucky that this is my life and I get to see her, you know, just someone that's at the pinnacle of their sport and I get to call this my wife?" Jonathan Owens said.

Owens is excused from Bears' training camp from July 29 through Aug. 3, so he’ll still have the opportunity to watch Biles in several events.

He noted that while he is nervous for his wife, his nerves come from a place of love.

"Anytime you get nervous it's because you care. It's such a tough sport and she does things that no one else can do so I'm always nervous, praying for her safety and praying for a clear head that she can go out there and continue to do what she does," he said.