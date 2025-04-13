Woman fatally stabbed in Lincoln Square altercation, Chicago police say

A woman has died after she was stabbed during a domestic disturbance in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the 29-year-old woman became involved in a physical altercation inside a residence in the 2700 block of West Balmoral just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

During that altercation, a 35-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the torso before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to Chicago police. No further information was immediately available.