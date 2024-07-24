All eyes will be on Simone Biles as she makes her return to the Olympic stage after shocking the world when she withdrew from one of her final events in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but when is she set to compete?

Fans won't have to wait long to see Biles, arguably one of the biggest stars of the 2024 Olympics, in action.

Biles made headlines during the 2020 competition when she discovered she had the twisties and withdrew from the team final and individual all-around to focus on her mental health. She bounced back before competition ended, though, and walked away with a bronze medal in the balance beam to go along with silver in the team event.

After a two-year hiatus, Biles, 27, proved to be just as dominant in her 2023 return to the international stage as she was at her first Olympics in 2016. She won the individual all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in October and breezed through last month's U.S. Olympic trials.

Now her sights are set on an Olympic performance unlike any other.

Gymnastics is traditionally one of the most popular of the Games, but seeing Biles make her return will undoubtedly raise the stakes this year. Gymnastics competition will start as early as Saturday, but when can you see the legend herself?

On the women’s side, the team features Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera.

Biles' Chicago Bears-player husband will be in attendance at the Games to cheer her on.

A random draw earlier this year landed the women’s team in subdivision two for the qualification round. Following qualification, top teams will compete in the team final, and top athletes from the all-around and each event will compete in those finals as well.

Here's the complete women's competition schedule to watch for Biles in:

July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Aug. 3

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Aug. 5

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.