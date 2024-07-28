UPDATE: Simone Biles' coach revealed what happened, what's next for star gymnast. Read more here.

Simone Biles appeared to be limping before her second event at the 2024 Paris Olympics Sunday morning.

Biles was limping on the sidelines after a beautifully executed and high-scoring beam routine.

Whether she was injured during her performance or during warmups for her next event remains unclear.

During her 30-second warmup before her floor performance, Biles was seen telling her coach "uh oh, not good," after prepping her signature skill "the Biles" for her floor routine.

Biles was seen telling coaches "it's really bad," before she was seen leaving the area with staff.

She returned to her team a short time later still limping as medical staff was seen taping her left leg.

"It hurts to push off," she was heard saying.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles still stepped out to compete in floor, following a heartbreaking error from teammate Jade Carey, who suffered a disappointing fall.

She nailed her routine, completing her signature move "The Biles II," but was again seen limping away. She still could be seen warming up vault after the floor event before rolling out her calf on the sidelines.

Whether it was a cramp or something more remains to be seen.

Biles went on to complete a massive-scoring vault routine, despite continuing to limp. She could also be seen hopping down the stairs from the event on her right foot only.

Check back for more on this developing story.