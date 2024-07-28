Simone Biles injury: Coach reveals what happened, what's next for star gymnast

Simone Biles' coach revealed what exactly happened to the star U.S. gymnast during her 2024 Olympics debut Sunday, which resulted in her at one point crawling on the floor to compete.

Biles' coach Cecile Landi said the gymnast "felt 'a little pain in her calf'" while warming up on floor. Landi said there were no current plans for Biles to withdraw from any competitions or change her routines and said she wasn't concerned about her performance going forward.

Biles appeared to be limping before her second event, a floor routine, at the 2024 Paris Olympics Sunday morning.

During her 30-second warmup before her floor performance, Biles was seen telling her coach "uh oh, not good," after prepping her signature skill "the Biles" for her floor routine.

Biles was seen telling coaches "it's really bad," before she left the area with staff. She returned to her team a short time later still limping as medical staff taped her leg.

"It hurts to push off," she was heard saying.

Landi said the issue popped up a couple of weeks ago and described it as minor.

Landi and her husband Laurent — who have long served as Biles' personal coach in Texas — encouraged her to take a breath and keep going as Laurent applied heavy doses of tape to her leg.

“We told her to remind herself, like she’s capable of doing it,” Landi said. “She knows she’s got it and it's OK and then she did. So, really excited for her.”

Still, the pain didn't deter Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time.

She went on to finish at 59.566, well clear of reigning Olympic champion and teammate Sunisa Lee, saluting the crowd after her dismount on uneven bars, her final event. She hopped off the podium, danced with good friend Jordan Chiles and has no plans to stop her quest for gold in Tuesday's team final and Thursday's individual all-around.

"It was pretty amazing, 59.5,” Landi said. “Not perfect so she can improve even (but) ... just really good.”

Landi said Biles' leg was feeling better as she moved through the events and expects her to be available going forward.

The only event final Biles is likely to miss is uneven bars, where she opted not to attempt a unique skill she submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. She can still opt to do it during the team final, opening the door for it to be entered into the sport's Code of Points with her name attached.