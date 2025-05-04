American Airlines is adding seven new destinations out of O'Hare International Airport and increasing the number of flights out of popular existing destinations for winter.

The increase in routes is expected to double the flights to warm weather destinations for this upcoming winter, according to the airline.

Starting dates of these flightpaths range from Aug. 6 to Dec. 18, in an effort to expand options for travelers looking to escape the cold.

Here is a list of the new and increased flights:

Aruba (AUA): Increase to daily service starting Dec. 18

Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Up to three daily flights starting Nov. 2

Curacao (CUR): New Saturday-only service starting Dec. 6

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM): Increase to daily service starting Dec. 18

Guatemala City (GUA): New up to three weekly flights starting Nov. 6

Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR): Increase to daily service starting Dec. 18

Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD): Up to two daily flights starting Nov. 2

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ): Up to two daily flights starting Nov. 2

Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): Up to daily service starting Dec. 18

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR): Increase to two daily flights from Dec. 18 to Jan. 6

San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO): New daily service starting Nov. 2

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU): Up to two daily flights starting Dec. 18

St. Croix (STX): New Saturday-only service starting Dec. 6

St. Maarten (SXM): New Saturday-only service starting Nov. 8

St. Thomas (STT): Up to daily service starting Dec. 18

The airline is also adding new service to Akron, Ohio and Roanoke, Virginia. Twice-daily service will start to Akron on Oct. 6 and daily service will start to Roanoke on Aug. 6.