McHenry County

5-vehicle suburban crash leaves four injured, one in serious condition

Five total vehicles were involved in the crash, with damage ranging from heavy to moderate and two vehicles involved in a head on collision

By Grace Erwin

A multi-vehicle collision in suburban Huntley left four people injured Friday.

According to officials, the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a crash at Route 47 and Foster Road around 4:30 p.m.

Five total vehicles were involved, with damage ranging from heavy to moderate. According to the HFPD, two vehicles were in a head on collision.

Officials said two people were trapped under one of the vehicles, and they were rescued and given initial care by paramedics.

HFPD said 10 total patients were involved. One was transported to Northwestern Huntley, where care was transferred to Life Net helicopter by paramedics for transport to Condell Hospital due to the assessed injuries.

Officials said another person was taken to the Northwestern Huntley emergency room in serious condition.

Two others were transported to another nearby hospital with minor injuries. The remaining six patients were released into their own care, according to HFPD.

The crash is currently under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.

