Bears Training Camp

Bears give Jonathan Owens permission to leave training camp, watch wife Simone Biles at Olympics

Owens and Biles got married in 2023, and Owens joined the Bears in 2024

By Alex Shapiro and Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Bears safety Jonathan Owens is headed to Paris. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Monday that the team will excuse him from practice so that he can watch his wife, Simone Biles, chase gold in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

“That is a big deal,” Eberflus said. “And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most.”

Biles, who made her third U.S. Olympic gymnastics team earlier this summer, married Owens in 2023. Although the couple has been together since 2020, this will be the first time Owens will get to watch Biles compete on the world's biggest stage. Spectators weren't allowed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to COVID regulations.

“I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that,” Eberflus said. “We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA”

Owens is excused from camp from July 29 through Aug. 3, so he’ll have the opportunity to watch Biles in several events.

The women's team final takes place on July 30, the all-around final is on Aug. 1 and the vault final is on Aug. 3.

The team expects Owens to return on Aug. 4 so he will miss the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise finals.

The Bears signed Owens to a two-year deal this offseason to work as Jaquan Brisker’s backup at strong safety. Over his five-year career heading into this season, Owens appeared in 48 games with 30 starts.

This article tagged under:

Bears Training Camp
