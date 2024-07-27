2024 Olympics: Where and when to watch women's gymnastics

The first full day of action of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is officially here, with numerous events getting underway and multiple Americans already receiving medals.

While viewers got a taste of men's gymnastics early Saturday morning, those eager to see star gymnast Simone Biles make her Olympics return won't have much longer to wait.

In addition to Biles, the women's team includes Minnesota-native Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera.

Biles, whose Chicago Bears-player husband will be in attendance at the Games, is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

A random draw earlier this year landed the women’s team in subdivision two for the qualification round, and the men’s team in subdivision one. Following qualification, top teams will compete in the team final, and top athletes from the all-around and each event will compete in those finals as well.

Serving as one of the most anticipated events at the 2024 Games, here is the complete guide to keeping up with it every step of the way:

July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

WATCH: Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualification

July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (If they qualify)

Aug. 3

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Aug. 5

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)