When is Simone Biles competing in the Paris Olympics? Here's when she'll make her debut

Gymnastics competition will start as early as Saturday, but when will Simone Biles compete? Here's the Team USA women's gymnastics schedule.

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

Simone Biles will attempt to pull off a performance like no other - and clinch her fifth gold medal - as she returns to the Olympic stage four years after shocking the world by withdrawing from one of her final events during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Biles made headlines during the 2020 competition when she discovered she had the "twisties" and withdrew from the team final and individual all-around to focus on her mental health. She bounced back before competition ended, though, and walked away with a bronze medal in the balance beam to go along with silver in the team event.

After a two-year break, Biles, 27, proved to be just as powerful in her 2023 return to the international stage as she was at her first Olympics in 2016. She won the individual all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in October and sailed through the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

Gymnastics competition will start as early as Saturday, but when will the legend herself compete?

Here's the complete competition schedule to see Biles and her fellow Team USA women's gymnasts:

Sunday, July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final  

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT 

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final 

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 5

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

