Women's gymnastics Olympics TV, streaming schedule: Here's how and when to watch

Simone Biles will lead the U.S. women into the gymnastics team final Tuesday at the Summer Olympics as she's expected to compete in all four events despite a calf injury.

The 27-year-old, the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics, tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. Biles is looking to earn her fifth Olympic gold medal and seventh overall.

Wondering about competitions planned throughout the rest of the week?

Here's the full schedule:

When does USA women's gymnastics start?

U.S. Women's gymnastics starts back up again Tuesday, with the women's team final.

When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock. The event consists of vault, bars, beam and floor. Here's the order:

Vault: Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Simone Biles

Bars: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Suni Lee

Beam: Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Simone Biles

Floor: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Simone BilesWomen's gymnastics 2024 Olympics schedule

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m.on Monday, Aug. 5.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Biles set to perform new skill at 2024 Olympics

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation last week, according to NBC Olympics.

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

If she completes it, she could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points, a feat that would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.