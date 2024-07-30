Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a good day to be on Team USA.

At the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final, the team, led by Chicago-area native Paul Juda, Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Fredrick Richard, captured its first medal in eight years after clinching bronze. Meanwhile, U.S. women's basketball dominated on the court to clinch an unprecedented eighth-straight gold medal.

Individual athletes fared well, too.

South suburban native Ryan Murphy claimed bronze in the men's 100m backstroke event, while fencer Nick Itkin won a bronze medal in the men's foil individual competition.

Monday morning, Team USA's medal count stood at 12. By Monday night, that number had risen to 20, with nine bronze, eight silver and three gold.

Japan leads the board with the total number of gold medals, coming in at six, with a total medal count standing at 12.

Tuesday, more medals could roll in for the U.S., with major competitions on the Olympic schedule including the women's gymnastics team final, swimming, surfing and rugby.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of who has medaled for Team USA

1 27 July Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook Silver Woen's springboard 3m synchronised Diving 2 27 July Chloe Dygert Bronze Bronze Women's individual time trial 3 27 July Katie Ledecky Bronze 400m freestyle Swimming 4 27 July Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel Silver 4x100m freestyle, women Swimming 5 27 July Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King Gold 4x100m freestyle, men Swimming 6 28 July Haley Batten Silver Women, cross country Mountain Bike 7 28 July Torri Huske Gold Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 8 28 July Gretchen Walsh Silver Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 9 28 July Carson Foster Bronze Men, 400m IM Swimming 10 28 July Lee Kiefer Gold Women, individual foil Fencing 11 28 July Lauren Scruggs Silver Women, individual foil Fencing 12 28 July Nic Fink Silver 100m breatstroke Swimming 13 29 July Jagger Eaton Silver Men's street Skateboarding 14 29 July Nyjah Huston Bronze Men's street Skateboarding 15 29 July Luke Hobson Bronze Men, 200m freestyle Swimming 16 29 July Ryan Murphy Bronze Men, 100m backstroke Swimming 17 29 July Katie Grimes Silver Women, 400m IM Swimming 18 29 July Emma Weyant Bronze Women, 400m IM Swimming 19 29 July Nick Itkin Bronze Men, foil individual Fencing 20 29 July Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong Bronze Men, team competition Artistic Gymnastics The data above is provided by olympics.com

