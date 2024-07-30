Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a good day to be on Team USA.
At the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final, the team, led by Chicago-area native Paul Juda, Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Fredrick Richard, captured its first medal in eight years after clinching bronze. Meanwhile, U.S. women's basketball dominated on the court to clinch an unprecedented eighth-straight gold medal.
Individual athletes fared well, too.
South suburban native Ryan Murphy claimed bronze in the men's 100m backstroke event, while fencer Nick Itkin won a bronze medal in the men's foil individual competition.
Monday morning, Team USA's medal count stood at 12. By Monday night, that number had risen to 20, with nine bronze, eight silver and three gold.
Japan leads the board with the total number of gold medals, coming in at six, with a total medal count standing at 12.
Tuesday, more medals could roll in for the U.S., with major competitions on the Olympic schedule including the women's gymnastics team final, swimming, surfing and rugby.
Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics
This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.
Full list of who has medaled for Team USA
|1
|27 July
|Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook
|Silver
|Woen's springboard 3m synchronised
|Diving
|2
|27 July
|Chloe Dygert
|Bronze
|Women's individual time trial
|3
|27 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Bronze
|400m freestyle
|Swimming
|4
|27 July
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|Silver
|4x100m freestyle, women
|Swimming
|5
|27 July
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|Gold
|4x100m freestyle, men
|Swimming
|6
|28 July
|Haley Batten
|Silver
|Women, cross country
|Mountain Bike
|7
|28 July
|Torri Huske
|Gold
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|8
|28 July
|Gretchen Walsh
|Silver
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|9
|28 July
|Carson Foster
|Bronze
|Men, 400m IM
|Swimming
|10
|28 July
|Lee Kiefer
|Gold
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|11
|28 July
|Lauren Scruggs
|Silver
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|12
|28 July
|Nic Fink
|Silver
|100m breatstroke
|Swimming
|13
|29 July
|Jagger Eaton
|Silver
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|14
|29 July
|Nyjah Huston
|Bronze
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|15
|29 July
|Luke Hobson
|Bronze
|Men, 200m freestyle
|Swimming
|16
|29 July
|Ryan Murphy
|Bronze
|Men, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|17
|29 July
|Katie Grimes
|Silver
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|18
|29 July
|Emma Weyant
|Bronze
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|19
|29 July
|Nick Itkin
|Bronze
|Men, foil individual
|Fencing
|20
|29 July
|Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong
|Bronze
|Men, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics