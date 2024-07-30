2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympic medal count so far: Where does Team USA stand?

Team USA will look to add more medals to its count during the women's gymnastics team final, scheduled for Tuesday morning

By Francie Swidler and NBC Chicago Staff

Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a good day to be on Team USA.

At the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final, the team, led by Chicago-area native Paul Juda, Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Fredrick Richard, captured its first medal in eight years after clinching bronze. Meanwhile, U.S. women's basketball dominated on the court to clinch an unprecedented eighth-straight gold medal.

Individual athletes fared well, too.

South suburban native Ryan Murphy claimed bronze in the men's 100m backstroke event, while fencer Nick Itkin won a bronze medal in the men's foil individual competition.

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik says he was happy to be the last gymnast to compete with a medal on the line. Hear from him and his teammates after the U.S. won bronze in the team event.

Monday morning, Team USA's medal count stood at 12. By Monday night, that number had risen to 20, with nine bronze, eight silver and three gold.

Japan leads the board with the total number of gold medals, coming in at six, with a total medal count standing at 12.

Tuesday, more medals could roll in for the U.S., with major competitions on the Olympic schedule including the women's gymnastics team final, swimming, surfing and rugby.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of who has medaled for Team USA

127 JulySarah Bacon/Kassidy CookSilverWoen's springboard 3m synchronisedDiving
227 JulyChloe DygertBronzeBronzeWomen's individual time trial
327 JulyKatie LedeckyBronze400m freestyleSwimming
427 JulyKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey WeitzelSilver4x100m freestyle, womenSwimming
527 JulyJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt KingGold4x100m freestyle, menSwimming
628 JulyHaley BattenSilverWomen, cross countryMountain Bike
728 JulyTorri HuskeGoldWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
828 JulyGretchen WalshSilverWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
928 JulyCarson FosterBronzeMen, 400m IMSwimming
1028 JulyLee KieferGoldWomen, individual foilFencing
1128 JulyLauren ScruggsSilverWomen, individual foilFencing
1228 JulyNic FinkSilver100m breatstrokeSwimming
1329 JulyJagger EatonSilverMen's streetSkateboarding
1429 JulyNyjah HustonBronzeMen's streetSkateboarding
1529 JulyLuke HobsonBronzeMen, 200m freestyleSwimming
1629 JulyRyan MurphyBronzeMen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
1729 JulyKatie GrimesSilverWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1829 JulyEmma WeyantBronzeWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1929 JulyNick ItkinBronzeMen, foil individualFencing
2029 JulyFrederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher HongBronzeMen, team competitionArtistic Gymnastics
The data above is provided by olympics.com
Team USA's Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston secured podium spots behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, and both skaters went on to talk about their performances afterward.

