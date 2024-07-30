The 2024 Olympics in Paris have seen plenty of medals awarded, but the competition is about to heat up even more, with big appearances and first medal chances by Simone Biles and more from Team USA.

MORE: Olympic medal count: Where Team USA stands on the leaderboard

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Below are big events taking place Tuesday, and how to watch.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team will see their first chance at a podium finish Tuesday.

The team enter the final round for the women's gymnastics all-around team event.

Coverage begins live at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5. The event will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Team Final 🏅 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Team Final

(Team USA Tracker) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com Women's Team Final (Bars) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Team Final (Beam) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Team Final (Floor) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Team Final (Vault) 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

After a day of big medals, including one by Chicago-area swimmer Ryan Murphy, more swimming medals will be up for grabs in some big races.

Coverage of morning events will air at 8:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 with final events coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. The events will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 100m Backstroke 🏅 1:56 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 800m Freestyle 🏅 2:02 p.m. Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay 🏅 3:01 p.m.

3x3 Basketball

Both men's and women's 3x3 basketball will begin their quest for gold in Paris Tuesday.

Both are considered medal favorites in the event, but they'll face some stiff competition ahead of them if they're going to succeed.

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women: Germany vs. USA 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men: Serbia vs. USA 3:35 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Rugby

The United States women’s rugby team will have a chance to make some history on Tuesday in Paris, but they’ll face a tough road if they want to bring home a medal in the competition.

The Americans took a big step toward that goal on Monday with their win over Great Britain, but things won’t get easier on Tuesday on the final day of the tournament.

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on USA and 10 a.m. on NBC 5. Bronze and gold medal coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on E!

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Semifinal: USA vs. New Zealand 8:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Bronze/Gold Finals 🏅 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Surfing

Surfers competing in the Paris Games are facing off in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia, roughly 9,800 miles from Paris. The sport is relatively new in the Olympics as it debuted at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Already making waves, however, was Gabriel Medina, whose epic photo became a huge hit in the Olympic event.

NOTE: The official Olympics schedule shows the events, which were supposed to start with quarterfinal matches at 12:00 p.m. CT and go through the women's gold medal match at 9:15 p.m. CT, have been delayed.

The events will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Round 3 TBD NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Finals 🏅 TBD NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Finals 🏅 TBD NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other things to watch

Several other big events will take place Tuesday, including many featuring Chicago-area athletes.

Men's volleyball and men's soccer are among those with local athletes competing Tuesday.