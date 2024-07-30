2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule today: Gymnastics, swimming, surfing, rugby and more

Women's gymnastics medals will be awarded, rugby history could be made and more Tuesday at the 2024 Olympics

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris have seen plenty of medals awarded, but the competition is about to heat up even more, with big appearances and first medal chances by Simone Biles and more from Team USA.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team will see their first chance at a podium finish Tuesday.

The team enter the final round for the women's gymnastics all-around team event.

Coverage begins live at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5. The event will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Team Final 🏅11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Team Final
(Team USA Tracker)		11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.com
Women's Team Final (Bars)11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Team Final (Beam)11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Team Final (Floor)11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Team Final (Vault)11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming

After a day of big medals, including one by Chicago-area swimmer Ryan Murphy, more swimming medals will be up for grabs in some big races.

Coverage of morning events will air at 8:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 with final events coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. The events will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 100m Backstroke 🏅1:56 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 800m Freestyle 🏅2:02 p.m.
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay 🏅3:01 p.m.

3x3 Basketball

Both men's and women's 3x3 basketball will begin their quest for gold in Paris Tuesday.

Both are considered medal favorites in the event, but they'll face some stiff competition ahead of them if they're going to succeed.

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women: Germany vs. USA10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men: Serbia vs. USA3:35 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Rugby

The United States women’s rugby team will have a chance to make some history on Tuesday in Paris, but they’ll face a tough road if they want to bring home a medal in the competition.

The Americans took a big step toward that goal on Monday with their win over Great Britain, but things won’t get easier on Tuesday on the final day of the tournament.

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on USA and 10 a.m. on NBC 5. Bronze and gold medal coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Semifinal: USA vs. New Zealand8:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Bronze/Gold Finals 🏅2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Surfing

Surfers competing in the Paris Games are facing off in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia, roughly 9,800 miles from Paris. The sport is relatively new in the Olympics as it debuted at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Already making waves, however, was Gabriel Medina, whose epic photo became a huge hit in the Olympic event.

NOTE: The official Olympics schedule shows the events, which were supposed to start with quarterfinal matches at 12:00 p.m. CT and go through the women's gold medal match at 9:15 p.m. CT, have been delayed.

The events will re-air in primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Round 3TBDNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Men's Finals 🏅TBDNBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Finals 🏅TBDNBCOlympics.comPeacock

Other things to watch

Several other big events will take place Tuesday, including many featuring Chicago-area athletes.

Men's volleyball and men's soccer are among those with local athletes competing Tuesday.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Volleyball: USA vs. Germany6 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Judo: Men's 81 kg 🏅9 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Judo: Women's 63 kg 🏅9 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Water Polo: USA vs. Romania9:35 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Soccer: USA vs. Guinea12 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Fencing: Women's Team Epee 🏅12:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

