Chicago's only Aurelio's Pizza location to close next month: report

The restaurant, located at the south end of Grant Park, will close on May 31

By NBC Chicago Staff

One of the Chicago area's most recognizable pizza chains will be closing the doors of its lone location in the city at the end of next month, according to a report from TimeOut Chicago.

The Aurelio's restaurant located at the south end of Grant Park in downtown Chicago at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. will close on May 31, marking the end to a decade in business.

Originally founded as a small family restaurant in suburban Homewood in 1959, Aurelio's went on to grow to over 40 locations, with most of them found in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Aurelio's also has a few locations outside of the region, including in Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Naples, Florida.

In addition to a wide variety of pizzas, Aurelio's also offers pasta, garlic bread, fried ravioli and other pizza place staples.

A full list of Aurelio's locations can be found on their website here.

