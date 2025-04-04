Illinois Lottery

Search continues for Illinois winner of $349 million Mega Millions jackpot

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Lottery officials are continuing to search for the lucky winner of a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot, with the winning ticket being sold in DeKalb County.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey's General Store at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland for the March 25 Mega Millions drawing, officials said.

The winner of the ticket has 12 months from the draw date to claim their prize, with lottery officials offering the following tips for the lucky winner:

  • Sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe.
  • Seek professional legal and financial advice.
  • Call the Lottery Player hotline at 1(800) 252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the Cortland Casey's will take home a cash bonus of $500,000.

The win is the fourth in nearly four years for an Illinois Mega Millions player, marking the 16th jackpot win from an Illinois player since the game began in 2002.

More information on games offered by the Illinois Lottery can be found here.

