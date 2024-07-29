One member of the US women's gymnastics team won't be competing in the team final. Here's why

Hezly Rivera made her Olympic debut on Sunday during the preliminary round of the women’s gymnastics competition, but barring an unexpected change or setback, she will not compete in Tuesday’s final with her teammates.

The U.S. gymnastics squad released their lineup for Tuesday’s final, and Rivera’s name did not appear on any of the four events that will comprise the event.

Both Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles will instead compete in all four disciplines, according to USA Gymnastics. Suni Lee will compete in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, while Jade Carey will compete in the vault portion of the program.

Rivera only competed in two apparatuses in Sunday’s preliminary round, scoring a 12.633 on the balance beam and a 13.9 on the uneven bars.

Alex Maragos recaps what U.S. Women's Gymnastics looked like this weekend, with an incredible performance from Simon Biles.

Biles by comparison scored a 14.733 on the beam and a 14.433 on the bars, while Lee had a 14.866 on bars and 14.033 on beam. Chiles also scored higher than her teammate in both disciplines.

Rivera is just 16 and is in her first Olympics with the U.S. squad.

The United States will start on the vault in the first rotation, followed by uneven bars, beam and floor exercise to finish.

Coverage will begin at 11:15 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.