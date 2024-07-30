Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Team USA sought ‘redemption' in women's gymnastics. Here's what happened

The US team captured silver in Tokyo, but was aiming for redemption this time around

By NBC Chicago Staff

The United States women’s gymnastics team came into Paris with only one goal in mind, as they sought the gold medal that eluded them in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Needless to say, that mission was completed with gusto, as Simone Biles, Suni Lee and company used an incredible overall performance to capture the gold medal in the team competition, besting Italy and Brazil with a score of 171.296.

Biles herself did some incredible work on multiple apparatuses, including a 14.366 on the balance beam and stuck a 14.900 on the vault to help the team to victory. She also got the distinction of being the last competitor on the floor, scoring a 14.666 and a raucous ovation from the crowd.

Jade Carey, fending off the effects of an illness, also dominated in the vault with a 14.800 performance, while Jordan Chiles’ 14.366 on the bars and Lee’s 14.600 on the beam helped propel the U.S. to victory over Brazil and China.

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Simone Biles started the women’s gymnastics team event with high scores on vault.

The US team won gold medals in London and Rio, but were relegated to silver medal status in 2021 after the ROC captured the gold in the team competition in Tokyo.

Undeterred, the US squad captured the gold with a dominant performance across all four disciplines.

Here's the full results of the team final:

PLACETEAMSCORE
1USA171.296
2Italy165.494
3Brazil164.497
4Great Britain164.263
5Canada162.432
6China162.131
7Romania159.497
8Japan159.463

Lee and Biles will both compete in the women’s all-around competition as the gymnastics events continue in Paris.

