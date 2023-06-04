Child Hospitalized After Near Drowning in Northbrook Backyard Pool

A young child was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a backyard pool Sunday in suburban Northbrook, according to authorities.
At around 4:35 p.m., Northbrook police and firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Dauphine Avenue regarding an unresponsive child found in an in-ground backyard pool, police said in a news release. Lifesaving measures were performed on the scene, and the child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities said.
Police haven't provided additional details on the incident and are continuing to investigate.
